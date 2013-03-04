* Nembe Creek pipeline carries around 150,000 bpd
* Shell says oil thefts running at highest for three years
* Nigeria military accuses Shell of failing to plug leaks
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, March 4 Shell may be forced to
completely shut down its 150,000 barrel per day Nembe Creek oil
pipeline in Nigeria due to an "unprecedented" amount of oil
theft, the company's local unit said on Monday.
The Nembe trunkline is one of the most important production
routes for Africa's top crude oil exporter, feeding the
benchmark Bonny Light export terminal. The pipeline was replaced
in 2010 at a cost of $1.1 billion, Shell says.
A spokesman for Nigerian security forces in the
oil-producing Niger Delta said they were having successes
against oil thieves. He denied that there was any surge in theft
along the Nembe line, accusing Shell of failing to seal leaks.
Criminal gangs frequently tap into exposed pipelines in the
winding creeks and waterways in the Niger Delta. Some of the
crude is refined locally but the majority is transferred onto
larger ships offshore and sold internationally.
Oil theft also has a devastating environmental impact,
destroying fishing communities and poisoning water used for
drinking and bathing in parts of the Niger Delta.
Flowstations on the pipeline were shut down three times
between Feb. 22 and Feb. 25 due to thefts, with each incident
deferring 150,000 bpd of production, Shell said in a statement.
"It is getting to the crunch that rather than allow people
to continue to attack my pipeline and devastate the environment,
I may actually consider shutting in the pipeline completely,"
Shell Nigeria managing director Mutiu Sunmonu said.
"...The situation in the last few weeks is unprecedented.
The volume being stolen is the highest in the last three years;
over 60,000 bpd from Shell alone," he said.
Even taking the theft into account, shutting the pipeline
would be a drastic move that would cost Shell up to 150,000 bpd
of production revenues.
Lieutenant Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, a spokesman for
Nigerian forces in the Niger Delta, said a crackdown on oil
theft meant it was on the decrease, adding nearly 2,000 suspects
had been arrested since it was launched last year and more than
twice as many illegal refineries destroyed.
More than 100 oil barges had also been destroyed, he said.
"It's therefore quite difficult to reconcile the upsurge (in
oil theft) spoken of by SPDC (Shell Petroleum Development
Corporation) given these record achievements," he said.
"The JTF (joint task force) does not have the man power to
put operatives permanently on over 6000km of pipeline."
He said SPDC - a Shell-run joint venture majority owned by
Nigeria's state oil firm - had been alerted to numerous ruptures
on pipelines but had failed to seal them, including on the
Dasaba and Mekakiri creeks. Local communities also sometimes
accuse Shell of failing to seal leaks.
"Till date, SPDC has done nothing to salvage the situation
and yet it is issuing undue threats of shutting down ... The JTF
does not have the expertise to clamp them, SPDC does," Nwachukwu
said.
Nigerian Oil Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke said last month
the thefts were the work of international crime syndicates and
she had requested help from Britain to tackle the problem.
Security experts say they believe Nigerian officials must be
complicit in the business, considering the scale of theft, which
some oil companies have estimated at around 150,000 bpd across
the whole of the industry.