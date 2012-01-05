Workers at Uniper power sites in France to go on strike next week
PARIS, June 13 Unions have called for workers at all of Uniper's power generation plants in France to go on strike from June 19 to 26, a spokesman for Uniper said on Tuesday.
LONDON Jan 5 Royal Dutch Shell has declared force majeure on its Nigerian Bonny Light crude oil exports, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
The measure took effect as of 0800 GMT on Thursday, the spokesman said.
PARIS, June 13 Unions have called for workers at all of Uniper's power generation plants in France to go on strike from June 19 to 26, a spokesman for Uniper said on Tuesday.
* Short-dated U.S. bond yields hit multi-week peaks ahead of Fed meeting (Update with U.S. markets opening, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)