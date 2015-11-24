LONDON Nov 24 Oil major Royal Dutch Shell
was handed a 22,500 pound ($33,919) fine by a local
Scottish court on Tuesday for a 2011 oil spill in the North Sea
that was the largest in more than a decade.
A subsea pipeline leak from Shell's Gannet Alpha field
spilled more than 200 tonnes of oil into the central North Sea
in August 2011. Aberdeen Sheriff Court imposed the fine after
Shell pleaded guilty in the case.
The oil major has accepted the charge and said it had since
carried out a review of its North Sea pipeline system and had
applied lessons learned across its British operations.
"We deeply regret the Gannet spill and accept the fine which
has been handed down to us. We know that no spill is
acceptable," said Shell's Upstream Director for the UK and
Ireland, Paul Goodfellow, in a statement.
Environmental campaigners said the fine was too small
considering Shell's failings to protect the marine environment.
"Despite being responsible for the worst North Sea spill in
a decade, the level of the fine is literally a drop in the ocean
when compared to the billions earned by Shell annually," said
Lang Banks, director at WWF Scotland.
($1 = 0.6633 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Holmes)