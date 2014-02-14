LONDON Feb 13 Royal Dutch Shell plans
to put three oil and gas assets in the North Sea up for sale, as
it seeks to ramp up disposals and focus on improving shareholder
returns after a shock profit-warning.
Like its industry peers, Shell has been facing increasing
investor pressure to rein in spending as costs rise and
prospects for oil prices wane.
Glen Cayley, the Anglo-Dutch company's vice-president of its
upstream business in Europe, has spoken to staff about the
proposed sell-off of its Anasuria, Nelson and Sean platforms in
the British part of the North Sea.
Together, the assets account for about 2 percent of
Britain's oil production.
Output from the North Sea basin has been in decline since
1999, raising concerns that the biggest oil companies could turn
their backs on it, but Shell said it was committed to the area.
"These changes are very much in line with our strategy and
will allow us to shape our future and focus on where we can add
value to ensure a long-term future for Shell in the basin,"
Cayley said in an emailed statement.
Shell, attempting to win round investors after a major
profit warning early this year, in January said it was targeting
$15 billion of disposals over the next two years as it tries to
deliver more attractive returns to shareholders.
According to a report in Britain's Guardian newspaper, the
North Sea disposals were not influenced by the upcoming Sept. 18
referendum on Scottish independence, which other energy bosses
have signalled is further undermining the North Sea investment
climate.
The boss of BP, a big investor in Britain's North Sea
waters and the country's second biggest oil company, warned last
week that Scottish independence could cause his company
"uncertainties".
Over the last four years, Shell's total average production
from Britain's North Sea has been around 136,500 barrels of oil
equivalent per day. Britain in total produced around 1.55
million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2012.