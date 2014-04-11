(Updates with licence partner comment, analysts, project size)
By Balazs Koranyi and Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO, April 11 Royal Dutch Shell has
dropped one of Norway's biggest and most innovative industrial
projects due to rising costs and complexity, dealing a blow to a
technology that some hope could revolutionise offshore
production.
Shell said on Friday it would postpone a project to provide
subsea compression at the North Sea's Ormen Lange, the
second-biggest Norwegian gas field, despite the objections of a
key licence partner.
The decision will not be re-evaluated for several years,
until new technology and reservoir information become available,
Shell said.
Costs have soared in Norway's vast offshore oil sector over
the past decade, and oil firms are cancelling or delaying major
developments to save on costs and earn more cash for dividends.
Although Shell gave no cost estimate, a subsea compression
project by Statoil at the Aasgard field is estimated to
cost 15 billion crowns ($2.5 billion). Ormen Lange is more
complex because waters are deeper and there would be no platform
nearby to supply power and other equipment.
"The oil and gas industry has a cost challenge," Odin
Estensen, chairman of the Ormen Lange Management Committee, said
in a statement.
"This, in combination with the maturity and complexity of
the concepts and the production volume uncertainty, makes the
project no longer economically feasible."
Shell said it would not build a platform either given the
costs and its new analysis shows that compression was not
time-critical to the ultimate recovery of the field.
Petoro, the government's holding firm and the biggest
shareholder in the licence, objected to the postponement, saying
the project had already cost "several billions of Norwegian
crowns".
The move shows that "the major oil companies now are going
meticulously through their portfolios and cutting the most
marginal projects to limit their investment level", Haakon
Amundsen, an analyst at ABG Sundal Collier, said.
"There have been six to seven similar delays now, so this
would not come as a shock to anyone. This is a gas project with
new technology and production many years away, sometime in the
future, so it is obviously vulnerable to high costs," he added.
Statoil has already delayed its $15.5 billion Arctic Johan
Castberg projects and pushed back by one year the start-up date
of Johan Sverdrup, Norway's biggest oil find in decades.
Ormen Lange produces an equivalent of a fifth of Britain's
gas needs, and will eventually lose its natural pressure. Subsea
compression was seen as a cheaper alternative to building a
platform.
A Shell spokeswoman said: "We are not giving up on offshore
compression at Ormen Lange, but we can't give any timeline (for
how long the postponement could last)."
Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solution designed
and built the compression pilot project for the field, hoping
Shell and its partners would use the technology.
Subsea pumps could have squeezed more from the field and
eliminate the need to keep workers offshore, but it is a new and
still untested technology.
Shell is the operator of Ormen Lange with a 17.8 percent
stake, while Norway's state-owned Petoro has 36.5 percent,
Statoil 25.4 percent, Dong Energy 14 percent and ExxonMobil
6.3 percent.
Shell said Petoro was the only partner against postponing
the offshore compression project.
($1 = 5.9186 Norwegian crowns)
