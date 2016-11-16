STAVANGER, Norway Nov 16 Royal Dutch Shell
Norway upstream vice president Rich Denny told Reuters
on Wednesday:
** Shell plans to start testing new booster compressors at
its Nyhamna gas processing plant in Norway next year
** "I can't give you the exact date but the project is on
track for starting up in 2017... It's somewhere near the middle
of the year."
** Says Shell plans to hand operatorship of Nyhamna plant to
Norway's offshore gas system operator Gassco around the middle
of 2017
** Says operatorship handover will not affect ownership
structure of Shell-operated Ormen Lange field, but can impact
ownership of the Nyhamna plant
** "The infrastructure will become part of a new joint
venture and the ownership in that is still to be decided. That's
for the (Oil and Energy) ministry to decide."
** Shell's partners in Ormen Lange field and Nyhamna plant
include Statoil, ExxonMobil, DONG Energy
and Norway's state-owned Petoro
** Nyhamna is expected to start processing gas from
Statoil-operated Aasta Hansteen field in 2018
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)