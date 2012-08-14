Aug 14 Shell International Finance BV on Tuesday sold $2.5 billion of senior notes in three parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The notes are guaranteed by Royal Dutch Shell plc. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SHELL INTERNATIONAL FINANCE BV TRANCHE 1 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 1.125 PCT MATURITY 08/21/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.425 FIRST PAY 02/21/2013 MOODY'S Aa1 YIELD 1.244 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/21/2012 S&P DOUBLE-A SPREAD 50 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 2.375 PCT MATURITY 08/21/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.567 FIRST PAY 02/21/2013 MOODY'S Aa1 YIELD 2.424 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/21/2012 S&P DOUBLE-A SPREAD 70 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.625 PCT MATURITY 08/21/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.964 FIRST PAY 02/21/2013 MOODY'S Aa1 YIELD 3.627 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/21/2012 S&P DOUBLE-A SPREAD 82 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS