LONDON Feb 10 Nobel Upstream, a privately held British oil explorer, said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Shell's 7.59 percent stake in the Maclure North Sea oilfield for an undisclosed sum.

The field, operated by Denmark's Maersk Oil, is located in the British part of the North Sea and produces 8,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the company said.

Other shareholders in the field include Taqa and Apache.