OSLO Oct 10 Output from Royal Dutch Shell's Nyhamna gas processing plant in Norway has been cut by 35 million cubic meters per day for an unknown duration due to a pump failure, gas system operator Gassco said on Wednesday.

The plant, which processes gas from the giant offshore Ormen Lange gas field before it is shipped to Britain, had already reduced output by 33 million cubic meters for 24 hours on Tuesday due to a production shutdown.

The processing plant has an overall capacity of 70 mcm per day, and feeds the Langeled gas pipeline, UK's main undersea gas import route.