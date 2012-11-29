* Plans to boost rig count to 10 from 7 on new Permian
acreage
* Shell's Odum says "makes sense" to look at LNG exports
* Believes Brent/WTI spread eventually will narrow
By Ernest Scheyder and Joshua Schneyer
NEW YORK, Nov 29 Royal Dutch Shell
expects "years and years" of production from oil and natural gas
acreage it recently bought from Chesapeake Energy Corp
and plans to add more drilling rigs, the head of Shell's
Americas operations said on Thursday.
Shell paid $1.94 billion last September for 618,000 acres in
the Permian Basin, a vast oil and natural gas source in western
Texas.
Shell and other global energy companies, including Exxon
Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, are buying more oil
and gas assets in North America to boost production in a sector
where most resources are located and tightly controlled by
countries like Brazil and Russia.
Much of the Permian Basin land bought by Shell, which
Chesapeake desperately needed to sell, is considered prospective
at best and only has seven drill rigs in operation. The
properties are currently producing 26,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day, low by industry standards.
Shell believes the land could produce much more, and expects
the rig count to rise to 10 "over a period of time," Marvin
Odum, president of the Dutch oil major's U.S. arm, Shell Oil Co,
and director of Shell's Upstream Americas division, said in an
interview with Reuters on Thursday.
"We made a very good acquisition here," Odum said. "This is
a relatively small payment for a lot of resources that are
reasonably well-proven, but yet to be developed, and a very nice
suite of acreage that's more in the appraisal/exploration
phase."
Shell had little comment about the deal when it was first
announced and has been quiet about production plans.
The company was attracted to the land because it already is
producing, meaning production has been proved viable, Odum said.
At the same time, Shell was intrigued about exploration
possibilities elsewhere on the acreage, he said.
LNG EXPORTS
Odum said Shell, which is counting on cheap U.S. natural gas
feedstock for a chemical plant it plans to build in
Pennsylvania, also would be interested in participating in LNG
export projects from the United States.
Companies have been lining up to export the surplus gas that
has flooded the U.S. market because of the shale drilling boom.
U.S. natural gas futures have been trading in a range
between $2 to $4 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) this
year, while natural gas imports in Asia cost as much as $15 per
mmBtu, a strong incentive for building U.S. export terminals.
It is more than a year since the U.S. Energy Department
issued its first and so far only approval for gas exports to
Cheniere's Sabine Pass terminal, which is not expected
to be online until 2014 or 2015.
The DOE has said it will not make any decisions on allowing
more exports until a comprehensive macroeconomic study is
completed by the end of the year.
Natural gas exports to all but a handful of countries with
free trade agreements require approval from the Energy
Department.
"We think it would make sense to look into export projects
at some point," Odum said, without addressing specific plans.
"Everything from a producer's side says there is enough gas for
exports."
Odum said existing U.S. LNG export projects by other
companies, in planning or permitting stage, are "probably pretty
viable prospects."
The Obama administration is likely to take a "stepwise
approach" to allowing new LNG export projects, Odum said, noting
that U.S. manufacturers have been pushing for access to cheap
and abundant gas feedstocks.
OIL SPREADS
Odum declined to forecast oil prices.
London-traded Brent crude, trading above $110 a
barrel, is on track for an annual record price this year, but
U.S. crude futures have been trading at a discount of
around $22.50 a barrel to Brent, in part due to a glut of crude
in their Midwestern delivery hub at Cushing, Oklahoma.
That transatlantic price spread could be eliminated over the
next two to three years, Odum predicted, as firms race to build
new pipelines and other infrastructure to ship crude out of
Canada and the U.S. Midwest down to the Gulf Coast, where crude
can fetch premium prices closer to Brent.
"It's simply a matter of math and infrastructure," Odum
said. "The arbitrage will be solved."