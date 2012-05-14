* Oil bunkering - tapping into pipelines - is on the rise
* Shell says theft a major cause of oil spills
By Tim Cocks
LAGOS, May 14 Royal Dutch Shell's Nigeria joint
venture is losing 43,000 barrels a day (bpd) of crude oil to
theft, while deliberate damage to pipelines accounted for more
than three quarters of oil spilt last year, the oil major said.
Shell has increasingly complained in recent months
about bunkering - tapping into pipelines to steal the oil -
which it says is on the rise in Nigeria.
The company wants a greater security crackdown on the
practice, which it has estimated deprives the country of some
150,000 bpd.
"The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC)
... suffers a daily loss of at least 43,000 barrels to crude
theft and illegal bunkering, in a trend that negatively impacts
the environment, robs the country of badly-needed revenue and
fuels criminality in communities," SPDC spokesman
Precious Okolobo said in a statement on Monday.
SPDC is a Shell-run joint venture between Nigeria's state
oil firm, Shell, EPNL and Agip.
Okolobo added that bunkering had been the cause of "11,806
barrels spilled from SPDC facilities in 118 incidents," last
year.
Pipeline sabotage by militants campaigning for a greater
share of oil revenues, or by local criminals looking to benefit
from clean-up contracts, are common in the delta, a network of
creeks and wetlands where the Niger river empties into the
Atlantic, and where Nigeria's oil industry is based.
"This is a serious attack on the state - the people, the
economy, and the environment," SPDC Managing Director, Mutiu
Sunmonu in the statement.
"We calculate crude theft quantities based on volumes
produced from flowstations and what is received at terminals ...
(but) additional oil is stolen between wellheads and
flowstations," he added.
Shell said it found two fresh onshore oil pipeline leaks in
the delta last week, three days after the company declared force
majeure on exports of the high grade Bonny Light crude due to
outages caused by oil theft.
An amnesty in 2009 sharply reduced militancy in the Niger
Delta, but bunkering has if anything worsened since then, oil
companies say.