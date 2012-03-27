* 2 crude units restarted on the same day
* 3rd unit still down due to fire investigation
* Expected to restart in a day or 2
* Unlikely supplies will be disrupted
By Yaw Yan Chong
SINGAPORE, March 27 One of three Crude
Distillation Units (CDUs) at Royal Dutch Shell's 500,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) Singapore refinery, its largest in the
world, is still down a day after an outage that caused the plant
to be shut for a few hours, industry sources said on Tuesday.
The outage occurred after electricity supply to the plant
tripped momentarily, called a power dip, triggering a fire in
one of the smaller secondary cracking units, part of its
33,000-bpd Long Residue Catalytic Cracker (LRCC) complex.
A Shell spokesperson could not be immediately reached for
comment.
The fire, which occurred at one of the flanges of the
secondary unit and put out shortly after, forced the shut down
of the plant's three CDUs.
Two were restarted by the end of Monday, and the third is
expected to be restarted in a day or two. Disruptions to supply
of oil products are expected to be minimal, as the oil major
usually keeps sufficient buffer stocks.
"The third CDU is still down because it is connected to the
unit where the fire occurred, and investigations are going on to
find out exactly why the flange caught fire," one of the sources
said.
"Compared to the fire in September, this outage is small,
despite the necessity of shutting the plant down. There should
not be any disruptions to Shell's supplies as they would have
enough buffer to cover the shutdown."
In September, the plant was shut for two to four weeks
following a major fire that forced the oil major to declare a
force majeure on the sales of some of its oil products and some
of its crude purchases.
Although all three CDUs were restarted by end-October, about
a month after the fire, the plant has not been running at full
trot, and is operating at under 80 percent, due to extensive
repairs to its delivery system for clean oil products, the area
where the fire occurred.
The sources said it was unlikely the current outage had
anything to do with the previous fire, pointing out that the
fire this time was a result of the power dip.
There have been problems with power supply to the plant,
delivered from mainland Singapore onto the offshore Bukom island
where it is located, they added.
"The staff has been careful with how much power they were
using for the plant because of the issues. There are protocols
in place on how to deal with such power trips, but the fire was
unexpected," another source said.