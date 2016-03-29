BRIEF-Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
WASHINGTON, March 29 The Pentagon said on Tuesday it had awarded Equilon Enterprises, doing business as Shell Oil Products U.S., a $680 million contract for various types of fuel.
Shell Oil Products U.S. is a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell PLC. (Reporting by Washington Newsroom)
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05182017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Interim DG of International Solar Alliance Upendra Tripathy to brief on Initiatives/Sch