LONDON, March 13 Royal Dutch Shell will by April restart units at Europe's largest refinery, Pernis in the Netherlands, after routine maintenance, traders said on Tuesday.

Shell declined to comment.

Traders said that a number of units, including a hydrocracker and hydrotreater, had been shut for work this month, reducing the refinery's output of diesel.

At least three traders said they had been notified a crude distillation unit at the 412,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery was also undergoing maintenance this month, but this could not be confirmed.