PARIS Feb 20 Royal Dutch Shell is in talks with the French authorities to find a "temporary solution" to maintain activity at Petroplus' Petit Couronne refinery, a Shell spokesman said on Monday.

Production at the refinery in northern France is at a halt after Petroplus filed for insolvency last month, and the French government and unions have been seeking to restart output in order to make the site viable for a future buyer.

(Reporting by Christian Plumb and Gus Trompiz)