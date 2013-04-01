HOUSTON, April 1 Shell Pipeline, a unit of Royal
Dutch Shell Plc, said inspectors have found "no
evidence" of a crude oil leak from a pipeline west of Houston
that was shut on Friday after alarms indicated a possible
breach, a spokeswoman said on Monday.
Spokeswoman Kimberly Windon said the West Columbia, Texas,
pipeline remains shut for integrity testing and the company was
unable to speculate on when it would restart.
The 15-mile, 16-inch West Columbia pipeline between Highway
225 and the Houston Ship Channel transports crude from Genoa to
the East Houston Tank Farm operated by Magellan Midstream
Partners. The pipeline does not feed directly into any
refineries.
Shell declined to specify the line's capacity.
A filing with the U.S. National Response Center said that
the pipeline electronic calculations showed a potential loss of
700 barrels of crude oil, but it was unknown if any oil has been
released.
"Right now, we haven't seen anything," Windon said.