DOHA Dec 4 Qatar signed a deal with Royal
Dutch Shell on Sunday to develop a $6.4 billion
petrochemicals complex in the Ras Laffan industrial city in the
Gulf Arab state.
Qatar's energy minister, Mohammed al-Sada, and Shell chief
executive Peter Voser signed the heads of agreement in Doha.
"We estimate the cost to be $6.4 billion but at this stage
one should be cautious," Sada said.
Asked whether the agreement replaced a similar one signed
with U.S. group Exxon Mobil, Sada said: "No, this is not
a replacement. This is a comtinuation of our strategy. There
will be other petrochemical plants in the pipeline."
While industry sources said last year they believed Exxon
had pulled out of the agreement, chief executive Rex Tillerson
denied that and told reporters the company was waiting for Qatar
to make its decision.
Qatar is the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural
gas (LNG), gas chilled for export by ship.