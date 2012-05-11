UPDATE 1-Oil stabilizes after steep falls, but supply glut prevails
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Adds comment, data; updates prices)
LONDON May 11 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is in "very advanced talks" to buy a 3 to 5 percent stake in Royal Dutch Shell and is also negotiating a stake in Italy's ENI, according to a report in the Middle East Economic Survey.
Shell declined immediate comment, although the MEES report cited a Shell spokesman as saying the company "welcome the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) as a long term and major shareholder in Shell".
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Adds comment, data; updates prices)
DUBAI, June 9 Qatar dismissed allegations of support for Islamist militancy on Friday after four Arab states, which cut ties with Qatar earlier this week, put the emirate on a "terror finance watch list".