* Shell stake would help plan for sector integration
* Minister sees need for more state control to ensure supply
* Sector has been squeezed by low margins, smaller refiner
closed
PRAGUE, April 16 Royal Dutch/Shell has
offered to sell its minority stake in a Czech oil refining firm
to the state, a minister said on Tuesday, which could help a
proposal for the government to gain more control over an
integrated fuel sector.
Industry and Trade Minister Martin Kuba wants to push
through a wider consolidation as part of a plan to increase the
state's influence over loss-making oil refining and distributing
businesses in order to prevent reduction or closure of refining
capacity and ensure security of supply.
Shell has offered its 16.33 percent stake in Ceska
Rafinerska. The refining firm processes crude for its
shareholders - Poland's PKN via its Czech unit
Unipetrol, Italy's ENI with 32.44 percent
and Shell. The two other shareholders hold rights of first
refusal.
"The offer has been made, there have been some negotiations
about that," Kuba told reporters on the sidelines of a
conference, confirming an earlier media report.
Kuba has been pushing for a merger of state-owned crude
pipeline operator Mero, which brings oil from Russia and the
Mediterranean to Czech refineries, and Cepro, the owner of a
pipeline and storage network for gasoline and diesel.
The Shell stake would be worth buying only under the wider
sector consolidation plan, he said. It would give the government
control of a vertically integrated operation from imports of
crude supplies to refining to distribution.
The Czech oil refining sector, like many refiners across
Europe, has been squeezed by low margins. Unipetrol took a 4.5
billion crown ($228 million) charge in 2012 related mainly to
its 51 percent stake in Rafinerska and also shut down refining
at its smaller Paramo plant last year.
Kuba said his plan might be submitted to economic ministers
for consideration within about a month. He said he expected the
Finance Ministry to have objections to the plan.
Shell stuck to a previous refusal to comment on the issue.
Ceska Rafinerska runs the 110,000 barrel per day Litvinov
and the 55,000 bpd Kralupy refineries, which satisfy Czech
domestic demand.
Shell has long been mentioned by sector players as a
possible candidate to sell its stake.
Last year, Shell sold the state-owned Mero a 5 percent stake
in the TAL pipeline, which brings oil from the Mediterranean
port of Trieste to Germany. This helps the Czechs to access
capacity in the link and bring in oil to the Czech pipeline
network.