LONDON Dec 16 Royal Dutch Shell signed
an agreement on Friday to buy all of the electricity generated
by a Dutch offshore wind farm in which it owns a 50 percent
stake as part of its drive to expand in renewable energy.
Offshore Wind Farm Egmond aan Zee opened in 2006 and is the
Netherlands' first large-scale offshore wind farm. It is jointly
operated by Shell and Nuon Energy, part of Vattenfall.
Shell will buy all of the electricity it generates beginning
on Jan. 1 2017 for five years, a spokeswoman said.
"This agreement allows us to develop our expertise in wind
management as well as to establish Shell Energy Europe as an
active participant in the renewable electricity market in
Europe," said Jonathan McCloy, general manager for northwest
Europe at Shell's energy trading arm.
The company said it would supply the electricity to
industrial and large-scale commercial energy users.
Large businesses are turning to renewable energy purchase
agreements to ensure more climate friendly electricity
procurement.
Google, whose energy costs to cool its data
centres are huge, is the world's largest corporate buyer of
renewable energy and is on target to meet all of its electricity
needs using renewable energy next year.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)