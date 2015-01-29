BRIEF-Novelis reports Q4 sales of $2.6 billion
* Novelis reports record fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
LONDON Jan 29 Oil major Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday it would lower its capital investment in 2015 and curtail overall spending by a total of $15 billion over the next 3 years in response to lower oil prices.
The company reported fourth-quarter 2014 earnings on a current cost of supplies basis at $4.2 billion, compared with $2.2 billion for same quarter a year earlier, and in line with expectations.
It said it kept its dividend stable for the quarter at $0.47 per share and would keep it the same in the first quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ron Bousso)
* Novelis reports record fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S