July 31 Oil major Royal Dutch Shell Plc , which has been shedding assets to cut costs and streamline operations, reported a 33 percent increase in adjusted quarterly earnings after producing more liquids and selling at higher prices.

Adjusted earnings on a current cost of supplies basis rose to $6.1 billion for the second quarter from $4.6 billion a year earlier.

The Anglo-Dutch company said it would a pay a dividend of 47 cents per ordinary share and 94 cents per American Depositary Share for the quarter ended June 30, an increase of 4 percent from a year earlier.

Cash flow from operating activities was $8.6 billion, down from $12.4 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)