* Reserve replacement shortfall a worry
* Dividend up 4.7 percent
* Shares down 1.3 percent
By Andrew Callus
LONDON, Jan 31 Anglo-Dutch oil company Royal
Dutch Shell is struggling to replace its oil and gas
reserves as it pushes ahead with plans to produce more, invest
more, and pay a higher dividend.
Shell was posting quarterly profit that missed expectations
on Thursday, rising 15 percent to $5.58 billion on an adjusted
current cost of supply basis thanks, in part, to stronger
refining margins and compared with a forecast for $6.2 billion.
Disappointment over a weaker than expected performance in
Asia-Pacific and U.S. production was partly offset by the
promise of a 4.7 percent dividend rise in the current quarter.
Shell shares were down 1.3 percent to 2,275 pence by 0910 GMT.
Analysts say Shell's strong cashflow outlook justify a
higher payout, but are concerned by a reserves replacement ratio
that was only 44 percent in 2012 and which Shell expects will
average 84 percent over the next three years.
"They are coming up short on that metric and that is a
worry," Investec analyst Stuart Joyner said.
Andrew Whittock of Liberum Capital said the figures offered
"little comfort that E&P (exploration and production) volume
growth is sustainable".
The company pledged a net $33 billion capital spending for
next year, some of which will go into controversial places such
as Nigeria - where a Dutch court this week found Shell's local
subsidiary partly responsible for pollution, and into the Arctic
where it suffered a series of accidents last year that have
raised new questions about the safety of offshore drilling.
The world number two among international oil heavyweights
said it would keep investing despite headwinds and an uncertain
economic outlook in some markets. World number one Exxon Mobil
will report results on Friday.
Shell has a strong flow of new projects coming onstream in
coming years to support the higher dividend. It expects to
increase its total output to about 4 million barrels of oil and
gas equivalent (boe) per day by 2017-18 from 3.3 million now.
"Shell's efforts to expand its pipeline of potential energy
projects are paying off," chief executive Peter Voser said.
"Our drive to increase our options for future projects means
that we are more constrained by limits on capital than by limits
on opportunities."
Looking further ahead though, as its reserve replacement
figures show, Shell and peers are under pressure as the costs of
finding and producing new resources rise.