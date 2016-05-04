* Shell cuts 2016 capex by 10 pct to $30 bln
* First quarter results beat analysts expectations
* Company warns of weaker second quarter earnings
* Operating expenses to fall to $40 bln this year
By Ron Bousso and Karolin Schaps
LONDON, May 4 Royal Dutch Shell reduced
its 2016 spending plans on Wednesday by another 10 percent from
the target set in February when it completed the acquisition of
BG Group, and said it could cut further if needed.
In its first results since the deal that transformed it into
the world's top liquefied natural gas producer, Shell trimmed
spending to $30 billion by cancelling projects such as the sour
gas project in Abu Dhabi, and by slashing exploration costs.
Europe's largest oil company has been under pressure from
shareholders to cut annual spending below $30 billion to ensure
it can maintain its dividend given the slow recovery in the oil
prices.
"Can we go further? Yes, we can," Shell Chief Financial
Officer Simon Henry, told reporters on Wednesday.
Having grappled with low oil prices for almost two years,
capital spending, or capex, in the industry is set to fall for a
second consecutive year, something that has not happened for
more than three decades. (GRAPHIC: tmsnrt.rs/1RG5hbI)
Last week, European rivals BP and Total
lowered their projected 2016 capital spending
programmes.
Analysts welcomed Shell's spending cuts, though some
investors are still hoping for deeper cuts when it announces its
strategic outlook at a June 7 investor day.
Shell's shares were down 2.0 percent at 1131 GMT.
"With continued reduction of costs inside both companies in
2016 and market balancing now firmly on the horizon, the
combined entity will be one of the key winners on the other
side," said Berstein analysts, who rate Shell "outperform".
COST CUTS
In a bid to slim down and raise cash, Shell is pressing
ahead with a $30 billion asset disposal programme by the end of
2018, targeting first and foremost its downstream division.
It expects to make at least $3 billion from mainly
downstream disposals this year, Henry said, meaning Shell needs
to step up asset sales in the coming years to meet its target.
Shell also said its annual operating expenses will fall to
$40 billion this year, despite the BG acquisition, from $53
billion in 2014.
"Essentially Shell has integrated BG with no increase to its
prior cost structure," said analysts at Jefferies, who advise to
buy Shell shares.
Shell, however, warned that low oil and gas prices,
significant maintenance at production sites as well as
"substantial redundancy and restructuring charges" will impact
second-quarter earnings.
The oil producer plans to cut 10,300 jobs over the coming
years and has started redundancy discussions with staff in
Britain, Australia and the Netherlands.
Shell's first earnings update with contributions from BG
showed overall oil and gas output rose 16 percent in the first
quarter from a year earlier. The addition of BG helped boost the
amount of LNG sold by 25 percent to 12.29 million tonnes.
Shell said its definition of net income - current cost of
supplies (CCS) earnings excluding identified items - totalled
$1.55 billion in the first quarter, topping the $1.04 billion
expected by analysts.
A solid performance from its downstream division was the
main reason for higher than expected earnings. It maintained its
dividend unchanged at 47 cents per share.
