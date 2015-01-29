* Shares fall after Q4 earnings miss expectations
* CEO warns against over reacting to oil drop
* To maintain dividend in Q1
(Adds conference call, figures, comments)
By Ron Bousso and Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Jan 29 Royal Dutch Shell blamed
writedowns and forex losses for making almost no money in oil
production, its most powerful division, in the last quarter of
2014, causing the company to miss profit forecasts by more than
20 percent.
Shell, the largest of the European energy majors, also
announced a relatively modest three-year, $15 billion cut in
spending to help it weather the plunge in oil prices.
"We are taking a prudent approach here and we must be
careful not to over-react to the recent fall in oil prices,"
Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said.
The company also kept dividends unchanged to soothe
investors but its shares fell four percent, hit by the earnings
shortfall.
The company's fourth-quarter 2014 adjusted net income of
$3.3 billion was weighed down by weaker than expected earnings
from oil and gas production, known as upstream.
"Upstream earnings of $1.7 billion were well below our and
consensus expectations of $2.8 billion," Morgan Stanley analysts
said in a note.
"Integrated gas accounted for $1.6 billion of this profits,
implying that Shell's remaining upstream activities were
generating almost no earnings with Brent still averaging $75 per
barrel in the fourth quarter."
Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry blamed the miss on a
number of one-off items, including forex losses, exploration
write-offs in North America and increased estimates of future
decommissioning liabilities worldwide. He said those one-offs
were unlikely to be repeated in future quarters.
The $15 billion spending cut, which will involve canceling
and deferring projects through 2017, represents a 14 percent cut
per year from 2014 capital investment of $35 billion.
It is a change of course after Shell, which has one of the
largest capital investment programmes in the industry, said in
October it would keep its 2015 spending unchanged.
"Shell is considering further reductions to capital spending
should the evolving market outlook warrant that step, but is
aiming to retain growth potential for the medium term," it said.
DIVIDEND MAINTAINED
Shell maintained its fourth-quarter dividend unchanged from
the previous quarter at $0.47 per share and in a rare move
pledged to pay the same amount in the first quarter of 2015. It
has never cut its dividend since 1945.
Oil majors including rivals BP and Total
have said they do not intend to cut their dividends, a key
attraction for investors, even if oil prices remain low.
Most have already announced cuts in capital expenditure of
around 10-15 percent and sold assets worth dozens of billions of
dollars.
But they have warned against cutting too much as it could
derail long-term projects, destroy the value of companies and
potentially even lead to an oil shortage in the future.
Oil prices have fallen to below $50 per barrel because of
weak global demand and a boom in U.S. shale production. OPEC in
November decided not to cut output as the group of oil producing
nations hopes to force other producers to trim production.
Van Beurden said prices should reach a "long-term
equilibrium" of $90 per barrel but did not say when he expected
them to return to those levels.
Lower income from oil and gas production was offset by a
near tripling of earnings from the refining and trading division
to $1.55 billion.
Low borrowing ratio of 12 percent at the end of 2014 leaves
room for raising more debt, placing Shell in a strong position
to deal with the lower oil prices, according to Raymond James
analyst Bertran Hodee.
(Additional reporting and writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov,;
editing by Jason Neely and Keith Weir)