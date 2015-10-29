(Adds share price, analyst comment, details)
By Karolin Schaps and Ron Bousso
LONDON Oct 29 Royal Dutch Shell on
Thursday reported a hefty $8.2 billion charge, equivalent to
around 5 percent of its market value, due to write-offs on
projects in the Alaskan Arctic and Canada as Europe's biggest
oil producer grapples with weak oil prices.
The oil major's third-quarter current cost of supplies
earnings, the company's definition of net income, came in at
$1.8 billion, below analysts' expectations of $2.74 billion and
70 percent lower than a year ago.
"In headline terms, this was a challenging quarter," said
Shell Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry in a video statement.
However, Shell's bumper $70 billion deal to acquire smaller
gas-focused rival BG Group remained on track for
completion early next year, it said, as it awaits regulatory
approvals from China and Australia.
"The underlying performance does give us confidence to
capture the significant value that is available in the BG
combination and over time we will deliver that value back to
shareholders," Henry said.
Shell's $8.2 billion charge included a $2.6 billion
write-off due to its withdrawal from the Alaskan Arctic, as well
as an additional $2 billion charge made on the Carmon Creek oil
sands project in Canada, which the company suspended on Tuesday.
It also reflected other impairment charges of $3.7 billion
triggered by the downward revision of the long-term oil and gas
price outlook, Shell said.
Shell's London-listed A shares were down 2 percent at 0825
GMT.
Shell's upstream oil and gas production division, swung to a
loss for the first time in years. Its downstream refining and
marketing division, however, benefited from weak prices to run
refineries more profitably, with its net income up 46 percent at
$2.6 billion.
"It's a rather messy set of results, but it's what I
expected given some of the portfolio steps they have taken and
it cleans up the balance sheet in advance of the BG merger,"
said Jason Gammel, oil and gas equity analyst at Jefferies.
Italian rival ENI also announced a huge hit from
weak oil prices on Thursday, reporting a net loss in the latest
quarter, while French group Total fared better than
expected and raised its production forecast.
Unlike some of its rivals, Shell made no further change to
its $30 billion capital expenditure forecast for this year,
which it cut earlier in the year from $35 billion.
More information on Shell's strategy is expected at next
Tuesday's management day briefing.
(Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Jane
Merriman and Greg Mahlich)