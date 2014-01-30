LONDON Jan 30 Anglo-Dutch oil company Royal
Dutch Shell on Thursday said it would step-up disposals
and seek to return a greater share of earnings to investors as
it posted fourth quarter profits in line with its downgraded
forecast.
Shell, the world's no. 3 investor owned oil company, earlier
this month issued a "significant" profit warning for the three
months to the end of December, detailing across-the-board
problems just weeks into the tenure of new boss Ben van Beurden.
"Our overall strategy remains robust, but 2014 will be a
year where we are changing emphasis, to improve our returns and
cash flow performance," van Beurden said in a statement.
Fourth quarter earnings excluding identified items and on a
current cost of supply basis came in at $2.9 billion, in line
with what it said it expected to make on Jan. 17, and making the
quarter its least profitable for five years.