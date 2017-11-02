Shell beats third-quarter expectations with 50 percent rise in profit

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 2, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell beat analysts’ expectations for third-quarter earnings on Thursday, reporting a roughly 50 percent rise in underlying net profit.

Showa Shell Sekiyu's logo is seen at its gas station in Tokyo, Japan, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

Net income attributable to shareholders, based on a current cost of supplies (CCS) and excluding exceptional items, came to $4.1 billion, compared with a company-provided analysts’ consensus of $3.62 billion.

That was up from net income of $2.72 billion a year earlier.

Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
