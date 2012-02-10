CAPE TOWN Feb 10 South Africa granted Royal Dutch Shell Plc the right to explore for oil and gas in the Orange Basin off the country's west coast, the company said on Friday.

"The deep-water portion of the Orange Basin has evidence of source rocks which have the potential for significant commercial oil and gas discoveries, although it is as yet largely unexplored," Shell said in a statement.

Shell holds 100 percent of the license and will invest between $15-25 million to explore in the basin over the next three years, it added. The exploration area covers just over 37,000 square kilometres. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)