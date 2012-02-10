CAPE TOWN Feb 10 South Africa granted
Royal Dutch Shell Plc the right to explore for oil and
gas in the Orange Basin off the country's west coast, the
company said on Friday.
"The deep-water portion of the Orange Basin has evidence of
source rocks which have the potential for significant commercial
oil and gas discoveries, although it is as yet largely
unexplored," Shell said in a statement.
Shell holds 100 percent of the license and will invest
between $15-25 million to explore in the basin over the next
three years, it added. The exploration area covers just over
37,000 square kilometres.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)