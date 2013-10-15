DAEGU, South Korea Oct 15 Royal Dutch Shell
CEO Peter Voser said it will take a longer time than
expected for the company to reap benefits from its shale gas
projects due to poor short-term results.
Weak U.S. shale liquids production contributed to a $2.2
billion charge Shell revealed in August and was a key factor in
its decision to abandon its goal to deliver 4 million barrels a
day of production by 2017.
"We didn't get the results which we were expecting to get in
the shorter term and we will therefore have to develop this a
little bit more before we can take benefits from it," Voser told
reporters on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress.
"It was clearly not as successful as thought."
Vast reserves of shale oil and gas are likely to make the
United States the largest oil and gas producer in the world this
year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration,
but the rush to cash in on the shale bonanza has cost some
latecomers to the market dearly.
Voser was also sceptical about the success of shale
development elsewhere.
In contrast to more optimistic outlooks at the conference
from Saudi Aramco's chief executive and Algeria's energy
minister on shale gas development in their countries, Voser said
it will take decades before the revolution in the United States
can be replicated elsewhere in the world.
"This is a big hype at the moment," Voser said.
Shell said last year that it planned to spend at least $1
billion exploiting China's potentially vast resources of shale
gas. The company secured China's first product sharing contract
for shale gas, hoping that getting in early will allow it to be
a big beneficiary from the sort of boom in shale that has
transformed the U.S. energy market.
Voser, is due to retire from Shell at the end of March 2014
after 29 years with the company and will be replaced by
downstream director Ben van Beurden.