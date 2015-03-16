LONDON, March 16 South Africa's mining minister
said on Monday he expected to start issuing shale exploration
licences later this year.
"At the moment we are going through the consultation process
(with stakeholders such as communities)," Ngoako Ramatlhodi told
Reuters on the sidelines of the Chatham House extractive
Industries in Africa conference.
"We should finish the consultations by the middle of this
year and that will enable us to issue licences."
Earlier in the day, Royal Dutch Shell had said it
would pull back from shale projects in South Africa citing
licence delays.
Shell said it was pulling back due to lower energy prices
and delays in obtaining an exploration licence for the onshore
Karoo Basin.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli and Ed Stoddard. Editing by Jane
Merriman)