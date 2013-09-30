Sept 30 Royal Dutch Shell plans to sell
its 106,000-acre stake in the Eagle Ford shale formation in
South Texas, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
Shell's decision comes after it took a $2.2 billion charge
against its U.S. shale business in August.
Major oil companies have struggled in oil-and-gas rich
regions such as the Eagle Ford, where smaller energy firms have
thrived. BG Group and BHP Billiton have
also taken impairment charges against their U.S. shale assets.
Shell told the Journal that Eagle Ford holdings did not meet
the company's targets for size and profitability.
The stake "offers a valuable growth opportunity for another
experienced operator," Shell spokeswoman Kelly op de Weegh told
the paper. ()
Shell representatives could not immediately be reached for
comment by Reuters outside of regular business hours.
The company will continue to operate its 150 production
wells in the Eagle Ford while allowing potential buyers to
review technical data on the holdings, the Journal reported. The
value of the assets wasn't clear, it said.
Writedowns by Shell and some other majors are a sign they
came to the shale boom late in the day, overpaying for
lower-quality and less well-explored assets - not that the shale
revolution is stuttering, according to a Reuters Breakingviews
column published in August.