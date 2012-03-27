LONDON, March 27 Shell UK has decided to bring
forward maintenance on its Shearwater gas platform in the North
Sea with immediate effect after partially evacuating the rig
following Total's gas leak, the Anglo-Dutch company said.
"Further to the precautionary safety measures we took
yesterday following Total's gas leak at Elgin, we have now
brought forward plans to carry out maintenance at Shearwater," a
spokesman said.
"This will take place from today, starting four days ahead
of schedule. We are therefore shutting down production in a
controlled manner," he said.
A growing gas cloud from a leak at a platform operated by
Total off Scotland had forced Shell to remove some
workers from two nearby rigs for safety reasons.
Earlier, Shell said it would take further appropriate
measures once the scale of Total's leaking Elgin rig, which is
four nautical miles from Shearwater, became clearer.
Total has said it may take six months to stem the leak by
drilling a relief well.