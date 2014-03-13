LONDON, March 13 The pay of Royal Dutch Shell's
former chief executive, Peter Voser, halved to $11.24
million last year following what the company described as a
disappointing performance.
However, Voser's 2013 remuneration was higher than that of
peer BP's chief executive Bob Dudley, whose pay tripled
to $8.7 million.
Both men's pay was still below the levels of U.S. rival
Exxon Mobil, whose Chief Executive Rex Tillerson
pocketed a total $40 million in 2012 according to the latest
available figures.
Shell suspended its controversial Arctic drilling programme
earlier this year and pledged to cut spending and streamline
operations following disappointing earnings in the fourth
quarter of 2013 that were the least profitable for five
years.
"The business performance in 2013 was disappointing. This is
reflected in the reward outcomes for the year," Shell's head of
remuneration committee Hans Wijers said on Thursday.
The company said it had also trimmed the base salary of new
chief executive, Ben van Beurden, to reflect shareholder
sentiment.
He will receive a base salary of 1.4 million euros ($1.95
million) compared with Voser's 1.64 million euros.
Shell said it will use a new measure for calculating
long-term incentive plans to give greater focus to capital
efficiency. It will use relative return on average capital
employed (ROACE) growth instead of relative hydrocarbon
production growth.
Long-term incentive plans together with deferred
bonus plans represented more than half the total pay for Shell's
executives in the past two years.
Voser, who stepped down from the CEO role at the end of
2013, is currently employed by Shell Switzerland until the end
of March as adviser to van Beurden. He will likely receive
635,000 Swiss Francs ($730,000) for three months' work.
Chief financial officer Simon Henry's pay fell to $5.89
million last year, from $11.65 million.