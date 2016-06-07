By Ernest Scheyder
HOUSTON, June 7 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
said on Tuesday it will build a chemical plant in Pennsylvania,
planning to use an inexpensive and abundant supply of natural
gas to make plastics for the northern United States.
The multibillion-dollar plant's construction will bring an
infusion of cash and jobs to northern Appalachia, an area
hard-hit by the collapse in the coal and steel industries.
Personal and small business income in the region is roughly 25
percent lower than the rest of the United States.
The plant will help Shell capture a larger share of the U.S.
market for polyethylene, more than half of which is concentrated
in northern states from Maine to Minnesota. Polyethylene is used
to make packaging, cushions and clothing.
The plant, which is being built on the site of a former zinc
factory about 30 miles (48 km) north of Pittsburgh, will turn
ethane from natural gas into at least 1.6 million tonnes of
polyethylene per year.
Nearby Ohio and West Virginia had lobbied hard for the
plant, but Pennsylvania offered tax incentives and the site is
close to 700,000 acres of Shell's leased and owned Marcellus
Shale land.
Shell labored over the decision for more than five years,
worried about oversupply in the market at a time when many peers
had announced similar chemical plants. Most of those projects
were aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Shipping plastics to market in the northern United States
adds transportation costs, but they will be less for Shell.
The announcement comes a day after rival BASF
postponed plans to build a Texas propylene plant, citing
"volatile" commodity prices..
At the same time as Shell announced the Pennsylvania plant,
it also said it will exit operations in 10 countries to save
cash.
Construction of the Shell plant will take at least four
years and is expected to start by 2018.
As many as 6,000 temporary jobs should be created by
construction with about 600 permanent jobs once the plant is
online, Shell said.
Pennsylvania residents praised the decision, saying it
should help guarantee a solid tax base for at least the next
half century.
"The success of this project is part of a much-needed,
longer-term plan to translate our abundant resources to make
Pennsylvania a leader in downstream production," Governor Tom
Wolf said in a statement.
