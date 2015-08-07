Aug 7 Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it signed an agreement to sell its 75 percent stake in Tongyi Lubricants in China to Huo's Group and private-equity firm Carlyle Group LP.

Tongyi is a joint venture between Shell and Huo's Group. Shell bought the stake in Tongyi from Huo's Group in 2006. (bit.ly/1eWSEsb)

The company did not disclose financial terms of the deal. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)