* Turkey seeking to reduce import dependence

* Drilling on at least one well within two years

* Turkey yet to find oil in Black Sea

By Orhan Coskun

ANKARA, Feb 8 Turkish state-owned energy company TPAO and Royal Dutch Shell will sign an agreement next week on oil exploration in the western Black Sea region, envisaging drilling at least one well within two years, oil sector sources told Reuters.

Turkey, which has to import nearly all its energy needs, has recently stepped up exploration efforts within the Black Sea and Mediterranean regions in cooperation with foreign companies as it tries to reduce its import dependence.

Energy imports, which amounted to $60.1 billion last year, are behind the country's gaping current account deficit, its main economic weakness.

"Shell and TPAO's oil exploration work will be in the western Black Sea," said one source. "Depending on the results of this work, drilling will be carried out in at least one well within two years."

The deal will be signed on Feb. 14, the sources said.

In its exploration work in the Black Sea so far Turkey has yet to find any oil.

Last September, Shell Chief Executive Peter Voser said in Ankara his company was assessing oil exploration and production opportunities in the Black Sea with TPAO.

TPAO signed an accord with Shell for hydrocarbon exploration and production in the Mediterranean and southeastern Turkey in November 2011.

That agreement included plans for shale gas exploration near the southeastern city of Diyarbakir. It started exploration at the Saribugday 1 field there last August.

Another oil sector source said the cost of drilling a single will in such a place would be around $350 million, adding it was not clear what level of resources Shell had set aside for it.