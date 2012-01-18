* JV to focus on "transformational" plays in Atlantic
* Comes as big oil groups boost exploration spend
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, Jan 18 Royal Dutch Shell
is teaming up with independent explorer Tullow Oil to
explore for oil in the Atlantic, in a sign the biggest oil
companies accept dramatic measures are needed to turn around
their weak record on finding oil.
Tullow said on Wednesday the planned partnership would focus
on making "transformational" discoveries in "underexplored
frontier basins".
In the past decade and a half, independent explorers have
led the way in opening up new multibillion barrel oil provinces
in Africa and South America.
The collapse of oil prices to $10 barrel in the 1990s killed
the appetite of industry leaders like Shell and Exxon Mobil
for exploration in frontier areas. Instead they focused
on less risky, but less lucrative investments, such as
developing large, known finds.
The oil giants are now increasing their exploration budgets
but analysts doubt they can quickly turn around their reliance
on acquisitions of oil fields or smaller producers to replace
the oil and gas they pump each year.
Shell's plan to tie up with Tullow could provide a shortcut
to its effort to boost discoveries, by tapping into Tullow's
expertise and a culture that encourages exploration risk-taking.
The venture builds on Shell's entry into Tullow's
exploration licence in French Guiana in 2009, where the partners
announced a significant discovery last year.
Tullow has grown from an industry minnow in the 1990s into
Europe's largest independent oil explorer, with a market value
of over $20 billion, on the back of major discoveries in Uganda
and Ghana.