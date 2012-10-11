Oct 11 Royal Dutch Shell has applied to
the U.S. government to export domestic crude oil, a Shell
spokeswoman said on Thursday.
"We have applied to the Department of Commerce to export
domestic U.S. crude oil," Shell spokeswoman Kayla Macke told
Reuters, adding that as a global commodity, imports and exports
would follow supply and demand.
Macke declined to comment on the likely export destinations
or the volumes of crude involved.
A surge in domestic production from shale oil reserves in
the Bakken of North Dakota and Eagle Ford of Texas is yielding
an unexpected surplus of light, sweet crude in the United
States.
But U.S. law nearly a century old bars crude oil exports
without a special license. Until recently, there has been no
demand for overseas shipments, apart from a trickle of crude
from Alaska that has been routinely exported.
The Financial Times first reported the news. The FT said
Vitol and BP were also among the companies that applied
for the license from the Department of Commerce's Bureau of
Industry and Security, citing people familiar with the matter.
It said both companies declined to comment.