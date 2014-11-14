OSLO Nov 14 Royal Dutch Shell drilled
an appraisal well on its Ormen Lange gas field in Norway and
though it hit a large gas column, there is no basis to change
the recoverable resource estimate, the Norwegian Petroleum
Directorate said on Friday.
Ormen Lange is one of Norway's biggest gas fields and
supplies the British market.
Norwegian state holding firm Petoro owns 45 percent of the
Ormen Lange license, Statoil has 23.65 percent, Shell
has 16 percent, Dong owns 9.4 percent and ExxonMobil has
5.9 percent.
