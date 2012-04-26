NEW YORK, April 26 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry said on Thursday
that in the U.S., the company would be switching the bulk of its
drilling program toward the production of "wet" natural gas and
away from "dry" natural gas.
As a result of this shift in focus in its U.S. natural gas
business, Shell's natural gas production is expected to be lower
year-on-year in 2012, but will be higher in 2013, he said during
the company's first-quarter 2012 earnings call with analysts.
With the emphasis on wet gas production, Shell will be able
to realize higher margins on gas processing, where it can strip
out higher-valued natural gas liquids, such as ethane, propane
and butane.