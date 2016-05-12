(Updates with details, background, comment from Shell and
Eneco)
By Toby Sterling and Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM May 12 Royal Dutch Shell is
in a consortium bidding to build two 350 megawatt wind farms off
the coast of the Netherlands, the oil company said on Thursday,
delivering on a promise to invest more in wind energy.
Shell, bidding in the Dutch government tender together with
energy company Eneco and contractor Van Oord NV, will
use turbines built by Vestas if successful, the three
companies in the consortium said in a statement.
Dutch media reports have said there are up to six other
bidders for the Borssele project, which the government plans to
expand later this decade to become one of Europe's largest
offshore wind farms.
Other parties named as possible bidders include Danish
utility Dong Energy, German utility RWE, Dutch energy
company Delta and the province of Zeeland.
The economic affairs ministry is due to choose the winners
by the end of July, with a possible extension until September.
Eneco would operate the wind farm and sell the electricity
generated, with privately-held marine engineer Van Oord building
it, Eneco spokesman Toby Ellson said.
Shell's involvement in the project is a tentative step
towards making greater investments in low-carbon forms of
energy, which it promised earlier this year as a slump in oil
prices hit its main revenue stream.
Many European oil and gas companies are increasingly looking
to cleaner energy technologies to diversify away from their
traditional, carbon-intensive businesses.
Italy's ENI announced on Thursday plans to build
renewable energy projects in Italy, Pakistan and Egypt while
France's Total has established a gas, renewables and
power division.
"We decided to join forces early on to make optimum use of
our strengths in wind farm design, offshore project management,
financing and technology," Shell said.
"We have substantial offshore expertise in the North Sea
(and) ... managing large projects."
In the early 2000s, Shell invested in eight onshore wind
projects in the United States and one Dutch offshore wind
project.
(Additional reporting by Karolin Schaps in London; editing by
Susan Thomas and David Clarke)