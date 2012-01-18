SINGAPORE Jan 18 Oil giant Royal Dutch
Shell has partially shut its 75,000 barrels per day
Clyde refinery near Sydney for an unplanned maintenance, its
spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.
"Shell Australia has temporarily shut down part of its Clyde
refinery to carry out unplanned maintenance works," the
spokesman said in an emailed statement.
"Shell is not expecting any issues with supply to its
customers as a result and there are currently healthy stocks at
our Shell branded retail network in New South Wales."
He declined to say which units were affected by the outage.