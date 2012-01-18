SINGAPORE Jan 18 Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell has partially shut its 75,000 barrels-per-day Clyde refinery near Sydney for an unplanned maintenance, its spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Shell Australia has temporarily shut down part of its Clyde refinery to carry out unplanned maintenance works," the spokesman said in an emailed statement.

"Shell is not expecting any issues with supply to its customers as a result and there are currently healthy stocks at our Shell branded retail network in New South Wales."

He declined to say which units were affected by the outage or how long it was expected to last.

Diesel exports from Singapore to Australia more than tripled in the week ended Jan. 11 to 129,269 tonnes from 37,516 tonnes the week before, latest data from the International Enterprise showed.

But it is unclear if the spike in exports to Australia is related to the Shell outage in Sydney.

Asia's gasoil front-month Exchange-of-Futures-for-Swaps contract, or EFS, increased by $3.95 a tonne to reach a nine-month high of $2.36 a tonne on Wednesday.

The jump in EFS was mainly caused by firm bids placed by Shell in the over-the-counter market, industry sources said.

"Shell is bidding up the EFS quite strongly... looks like they are bullish on the Asian gasoil market," a Singapore-based trader said.

The exact volumes of EFS purchased by Shell is not known, but it was bidding February EFS and offering March, the sources added.