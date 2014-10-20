(Adds details)
Oct 20 Shell Midstream Partners LP IPO-SHLX.N,
a master limited partnership formed by Royal Dutch Shell Plc
, said it expected its initial public offering of common
units to be priced at $19-$21 per unit, valuing it at up to
$1.42 billion.
The Houston-based company's offering of 37.5 million units
will raise $787.5 million at the top end of the expected range.
A number of master limited partnerships (MLPs), including
PBF Logistics LP, Viper Energy Partners LP and
GasLog Partners LP, have listed this year.
Shell Midstream owns stakes in four onshore and offshore
pipelines in Texas and Louisiana.
This includes a 43 percent stake in a crude oil pipeline
connecting Houston to Houma, a 28.6 percent stake in a pipeline
to the offshore Mars field in the Gulf of Mexico, and a 49
percent stake in a refined products pipeline linked to four
Louisiana refineries.
The MLP structure allows companies to raise money in the
stock market while having income taxed only at the unit holder
level, avoiding corporate income taxes.
MLPs that hold midstream assets, such as pipelines and
storage facilities, have found favor with investors since they
distribute most of their earnings to shareholders.
Shell Midstream's revenue jumped 57 percent to $79.5 million
in the six months ended June 30. Net income more than tripled to
$41.4 million.
The company said it planned to list its units on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SHLX".
Barclays and Citigroup are among the lead underwriters for
the IPO.
