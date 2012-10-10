BRIEF-GFH Financial, Shuaa Capital postpone talks on acquisition
* Issues clarification on news regarding withdrawal from discussion on potential acquisition of Shuaa Capital
LONDON Oct 10 Shellproof Ltd : * Merger with Shellproof Plc * Shellproof Plc will acquire halnaker vineyard, comprising of 13 acres of land * The business strategy is to create a prestigious English sparkling wine production, sales and distribution business
* Issues clarification on news regarding withdrawal from discussion on potential acquisition of Shuaa Capital
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8