TEL AVIV, July 23 Shemen Oil and Gas Resources
said on Monday it had received approval to drill for
oil off Israel's southern Mediterranean coast from the Defence
Ministry and military, paving the way for operations at its
Yam-3 drill to begin.
Shemen plans to drill in relatively shallow water 16 km off
the coast of Ashdod, a major port that is also home to a naval
base and one of Israel's two oil refineries.
Shares in Shemen were up 17 percent in midday trade in Tel
Aviv on Monday.
Consulting firm Netherland and Sewell Associates estimated
there is the potential for 227 million barrels of oil and 3
trillion cubic feet of natural gas in the Shemen/387 licence.
Shemen, whose chairman is former armed forces chief of staff
Gabi Ashkenazi, estimated the cost of the drill at $98 million.
Negotiations with the military lasted nearly a year.
Avi Bnayahu, who was previously the top spokesman for
Israel's armed forces and is a strategic adviser to Shemen, said
there are military activities in the area of the drill that
required defence approval.
"In the past there was a phenomenon that to any request to
carry out economic or civilian initiatives the armed forces
would say 'Not in my backyard.' In recent years the military has
sought a path of compromise," he told Reuters.
Shemen said it had signed an agreement with Atwood
for leasing the Atwood Beacon rig.
Israel currently imports nearly all of its crude oil, mainly
from Russia.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Jason Neely)