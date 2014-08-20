HONG KONG Aug 20 China's Shengjing Bank plans to raise $1 billion through a Hong Kong initial public offering this year, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

The Shenyang-based city commercial lender is scheduled to file a listing application to the Hong Kong stock exchange as early as September, IFR said.

Shengjing Bank joined the queue of Chinese banks targeting a Hong Kong listing, after waiting for a few years to go public domestically, IFR reported.

Huishang Bank, Bank of ChongQing and Harbin Bank all listed in Hong Kong in the past year.

Shengjing Bank could not be reached for immediate comment. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Ken Wang of IFR; writing by Stephen Aldred)