HONG KONG Aug 20 China's Shengjing Bank plans
to raise $1 billion through a Hong Kong initial public offering
this year, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on
Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the situation.
The Shenyang-based city commercial lender is scheduled to
file a listing application to the Hong Kong stock exchange as
early as September, IFR said.
Shengjing Bank joined the queue of Chinese banks targeting a
Hong Kong listing, after waiting for a few years to go public
domestically, IFR reported.
Huishang Bank, Bank of ChongQing and
Harbin Bank all listed in Hong Kong in the past year.
Shengjing Bank could not be reached for immediate comment.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau and Ken Wang of IFR; writing by Stephen
Aldred)