HONG KONG Dec 9 Shengjing Bank, a commercial lender owned by Chinese municipal governments, is seeking to raise about $1.3 bln in a Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Tuesday.

The company is expected to start book-building later this week or early next week and the IPO is expected to be priced before Christmas, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said citing sources familiar with the matter.

China Merchants Securities (HK) is the sole sponsor and sole global coordinator. Shengjing joins other Chinese lenders, Huishang Bank, Bank of Chongqing and Harbin Bank to pursue a Hong Kong listing, the report added. (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Stephen Coates)