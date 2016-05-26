May 26 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co Ltd :

* Says its Shenzhen-based wholly owned investment unit (the unit) to 50 million yuan to set up a Beijing-based investment management centre which to be mainly engaged in investment in military industry area, with a term of five years

* Says the unit to invest 50 million yuan to set up a Shenzhen-based investment management centre which to be mainly engaged in investment in military industry area, with total size of no less than 300 million yuan and a term of five years

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oJ0DkZ ; goo.gl/XfmUVI

